× Athens man saves teen from burning home

ATHENS, Ala. – Officials say an Athens man saved a teenager from a burning house Wednesday morning.

According to officials, the man was traveling down Nick Davis Road around 9:50 a.m. when he saw a garage on fire in the 23000 block.

Athens officials say the man knocked on the door but couldn’t get anyone to answer because the teen was asleep in the home’s basement.

The man was able to knock out the window and get the teen out safely, according to the report.

Officials say no one was injured, but the home is a total loss.

Firefighters are monitoring hot spots but the cause is under investigation.

Athens building inspector/reserve officer saves teen from burning home. Teen says he was sleeping when Clifton Kirby knocked out window & got him out. @AthFire pic.twitter.com/PVq5wUv9bo — City of Athens, AL (@AthensAL) June 5, 2019