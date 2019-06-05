Athens man saves teen from burning home

Posted 12:45 pm, June 5, 2019, by , Updated at 12:48PM, June 5, 2019

Nick Davis House Fire

ATHENS, Ala. – Officials say an Athens man saved a teenager from a burning house Wednesday morning.

According to officials, the man was traveling down Nick Davis Road around 9:50 a.m. when he saw a garage on fire in the 23000 block.

Athens officials say the man knocked on the door but couldn’t get anyone to answer because the teen was asleep in the home’s basement.

The man was able to knock out the window and get the teen out safely, according to the report.

Nick Davis House Fire

Officials say no one was injured, but the home is a total loss.

Firefighters are monitoring hot spots but the cause is under investigation.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.