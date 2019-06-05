Annual Daylily sale happening June 8 in Brownsboro

Posted 12:19 pm, June 5, 2019, by , Updated at 12:30PM, June 5, 2019

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. - The annual daylily sale is taking place Saturday, June 8 at The Greenery in Brownsboro.

Gates will open at 9am.

The annual event is hosted by the North Alabama Daylily Society. It's a once a year opportunity to buy quality, registered daylilies that grow in this area, below market value.

The North Alabama Daylily Society is a nonprofit society of local members who enjoy this beautiful perennial. Membership is open to the public at a nominal cost. Meetings are held almost monthly at the Huntsville Botanical Garden.

More information can be found here.

