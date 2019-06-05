Alzheimer’s & Brain Awareness Month: HudsonAlpha names campus auditorium after man with rare neurodegenerative disease

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - HudsonAlpha dedicated an auditorium on its biotechnology campus today in Huntsville.

The room was named after Wayne Widener, who lived more than a decade with a rare neurodegenerative disease.

June is Alzheimer and Brain Awareness Month, Widener's daughter and wife have started a fund for the study of neurodegenerative diseases.

The money will benefit HudsonAlpha's memory and mobility program.

The Widener family says genetic research gives families hope.

"What sustains you through these kinds of things is hope. And hope comes from organizations like Hudson Alpha," said Peri Widener. "It comes from breakthroughs, it comes from science, it comes from study. You don't give up, you stay focused on what you can do to change and make things better."

The Widener family has pledged to match all donations to HudsonAlpha's memory and mobility program up to $200 thousand until the year ends.

Researchers on the HudsonAlpha campus say they look forward to expanding their research of neurodegenerative diseases.