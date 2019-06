TUSCUMBIA, Ala. – Tuscumbia Police have arrested a man they say started a fire at his ex-fiancée’s home Friday night.

Police arrested and charged Terry Rump, 38, with arson and domestic violence in the case.

Investigators say Rump intentionally set fire to the home on Baker Boulevard. The fire heavily damaged part of the house.

Police say no one was at the home when the fire was set.