From Abbot’s gold to Cheddar to Swiss, there’s a type and flavor of cheese that you likely enjoy, and today’s the day to do it.

Tuesday is National cheese day!

Although no one is quite sure when the first cheeses were made, historians have determined that cheese was made in both ancient Greece and Egypt thousands of years ago.

Those early cheeses are generally not consumed today, in fact, most of our favorite cheeses only go back hundreds of years but there’s more out there!

Cheese.com lists more than 1,800 kinds of cheese available worldwide and the U.S. is the second top producer in the world, behind only the European Union.

As you might expect, the home of the cheesehead, Wisconsin, produces the most in the United States.

But what are the most popular cheeses in the U.S.? According to a 2013 foodservice research institute survey, the top cheeses are Mozzarella, Cheddar, Parmesan, Monterey Jack, and Swiss.