× TBI, Fayetteville police looking for man accused of kidnapping

FAYETTEVILLE, Tenn. – A reward is being offered for a man wanted by Fayetteville police and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

Terry Dewayne Taylor is wanted on charges of kidnapping and auto theft.

A reward of up to $2,500 is being offered for information leading to his arrest.

Anyone who has seen Taylor is asked to contact the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation at 1-800-TBI-FIND.