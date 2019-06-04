× Shoals Christian student collapses during workout

FLORENCE, Ala. – A Shoals Christian student athlete has been airlifted to Huntsville Hospital after collapsing this morning during workouts.

According to fire responders, the 14-year-old boy was running sprints at the time he collapsed.

Coaches quickly began CPR on the student, and continued until paramedics arrived.

WHNT News 19 is being told he was stabilized before being transported to Huntsville.

Shoals Christian is holding a prayer service at 5:30 this evening to lift the student athlete up.