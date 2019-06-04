× Rock the South offers $10,000 reward in hit-and-run investigation

CULLMAN, Ala. – Officials are asking for help in regard to a hit-and-run investigation.

According to authorities a pedestrian was hit as the Rock the South concert was ending on Saturday, June 1st around 1:00 a.m. on County Road 469. Officials say the driver hit the pedestrian and fled the scene and has not been located at this time.

According to WIAT, Rock the South, and the Cullman County District Attorney is offering a $10,000 reward for any information that leads to the arrest of the person responsible for hitting a pedestrian and fleeing the scene.

ALEA believes the vehicle involved is a silver or gray Chevrolet Silverado anywhere between the years of 2003 to 2007.

Law enforcement has been reviewing surveillance and speaking to people who were in the area at the time of the incident, but they are still asking the driver of the vehicle responsible for the hit-and-run to please contact law enforcement.

The pedestrian is recovering from his injuries, according to officials.

Anyone with information or anyone who was around the scene of the incident please call 256-353-0361- Decatur State Troopers, the Cullman Sheriff’s Office at 256-734-0342, and go to the Cullman County Website at https://www.cullmansheriff.org/ and leave an anonymous tip.