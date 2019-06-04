× Officials search for missing Birmingham man with mental illness

Birmingham police are searching for missing man Larry Eugene Leonard, 66, of Birmingham, Alabama. He is 6′ and 160 pounds.

AL.com reports that Leonard was diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia and dementia.

He was last seen Monday, June 3, 2019, near his residence in the 600 block of Valley Crest Drive. Leonard was wearing a multi-colored rainbow shirt and bronze colored pants.

If anyone has information about the whereabouts of Larry Eugene Leonard, they are encouraged to contact the Birmingham Police at 205-297-8413 or call 911.