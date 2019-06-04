Muscle Shoals recording studio sues Kanye West over song sample

MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. — A Muscle Shoals recording studio, that has seen a lot of hit-makers over the years, is suing popular hip hop producer and artist Kanye West. Another artist and two music labels are also involved.

The lawsuit concerns sampled portions of a song produced by Fame Studios. George Jackson recorded the song “I Can’t Do Without You” with the sampled element in question. In 2018, rapper and producer Pusha-T released an album that included a song with Kanye West called “Come Back Baby.”

The portion used was the bridge in the original song and the chorus in the modern work:

Never have I been locked up in a world of misery

I need you darling to set me free

Come back, baby, try me one more time

Ooh, baby, I’m ’bout to go out of my mind

I can’t–

Court documents show attorneys for FAME claim the defendants sampled portions of the George Jackson recording, which FAME owns worldwide rights to.

The suit claims more than 35% of “Come Back Baby” is comprised of unauthorized and unlawful samples of “I can’t do without you.”

West founded one of the labels, G.O.O.D. Music, named in the suit.

The plaintiffs claim they would not have agreed to license the song to the defendants citing references to drug addiction and money made from selling drugs in “Come Back Baby.”

Fame claims the defendants “hold money which in equity and good conscience belongs to the plaintiff.” They are asking for damages and a trial by jury.

A court date has yet to be set. You can read the full suit here (DISCLAIMER: The document contains inappropriate language and profanity).

We have not included the other lyrics in this article of the Kanye West and Pusha-T song due to profanity.

The lyrics for “I Can’t Do Without You” are as follows: