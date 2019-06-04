Muscle Shoals recording studio sues Kanye West over song sample

MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. — A Muscle Shoals recording studio, that has seen a lot of hit-makers over the years, is suing popular hip hop producer and artist Kanye West. Another artist and two music labels are also involved.
The lawsuit concerns sampled portions of a song produced by Fame Studios. George Jackson recorded the song “I Can’t Do Without You” with the sampled element in question. In 2018, rapper and producer Pusha-T released an album that included a song with Kanye West called “Come Back Baby.”
The portion used was the bridge in the original song and the chorus in the modern work:
Never have I been locked up in a world of misery
I need you darling to set me free
Come back, baby, try me one more time
Ooh, baby, I’m ’bout to go out of my mind
I can’t–
Court documents show attorneys for FAME claim the defendants sampled portions of the George Jackson recording, which FAME owns worldwide rights to.
The suit claims more than 35% of “Come Back Baby” is comprised of unauthorized and unlawful samples of “I can’t do without you.”
West founded one of the labels, G.O.O.D. Music, named in the suit.
The plaintiffs claim they would not have agreed to license the song to the defendants citing references to drug addiction and money made from selling drugs in “Come Back Baby.”
Fame claims the defendants “hold money which in equity and good conscience belongs to the plaintiff.” They are asking for damages and a trial by jury.
A court date has yet to be set. You can read the full suit here (DISCLAIMER: The document contains inappropriate language and profanity).
We have not included the other lyrics in this article of the Kanye West and Pusha-T song due to profanity.
The lyrics for “I Can’t Do Without You” are as follows:
[Verse 1]
When we broke up I left while you were crying
You said you couldn’t stand any more of my cheating and lying
After the first night you were gone, that’s when I realized the truth
Darling, I can’t do without you now
[Chorus]
I can’t do without you (do without you)
Every minute seems like years
I can’t do without you (do without you)
I’ve cried so much I run out of tears
[Verse 2]
I sit by the telephone hoping you will call
I look at your picture, baby, and beat my head against the wall
I can still feel the fire from our first kiss
Every time I think about you baby, I drink myself sick
[Chorus]
I can’t do without you (do without you)
I’m like an addict hooked on drugs, you’re my habit, baby
I can’t do without you (do without you)
I’ve got to have so much of your love, baby, oh yeah
[Bridge]
Never have I been locked up in a world of misery
I need you darling to set me free
Come back baby, try me one more time
Ooh baby, I’m ’bout to go out of my mind
[Chorus]
I can’t do without you (do without you)
I’m going out of my head
I can’t do without you, baby (do without you)
Without you, baby
I might as well be dead, baby (I can’t do without do)
Oh, baby
Oh, baby (I can’t do without do)
Come on back to me, baby
I realized I made a big mistake, baby (I can’t do without do)
I can’t do without you, baby
I can’t live another day without you (I can’t do without do)
I need you, darling