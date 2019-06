× Morgan County authorities searching for teen runaway

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. — The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to locate a runaway teen.

Alex Trevor Bridge, 17, was last seen on May 28 at home in the Somerville area.

Alex is described to be 5’11” tall, weighs 175 lbs, and has green eyes and brown hair. He was last seen wearing dark shorts, a white shirt and white shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators through dispatch at 256-301-1174.