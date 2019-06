FLORENCE, Ala. – A 17-year-old girl is missing from Florence. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency and Florence Police hope you can help them find Trinity Amber Kimbrell.

Police say Trinity left her home on Monday and has not returned. They say she may be traveling in a white 2006 Lexus IS250 with an Alabama tag 6266AR1.

Trinity, 17, stands 5’0″ tall and weighs approximately 100 lbs. She has hazel eyes and blonde or strawberry hair.