Investigations into child abuse lead to Marshall County arrests

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. – Authorities said they arrested five men last week as part of an ongoing investigation into child abuse cases.

The men, who were charged with crimes ranging from child pornography possession to sexual abuse, were picked up Thursday throughout the county.

The cases were investigated by the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office, the Marshall County Department of Human Resources and the Marshall County Child Advocacy Center.

You can see who was arrested and their charges in the gallery below.