Huntsville’s Scripps National Spelling Bee Co-Champion Erin Howard returns home on Tuesday

Posted 12:39 am, June 4, 2019, by , Updated at 12:41AM, June 4, 2019

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – A Scripps National Spelling Bee Co-Champion is expected to return home to the Tennessee Valley on Tuesday.

Huntsville City Schools tells WHNT News 19 Erin Howard will land at Huntsville International Airport on Tuesday night.

Since the Spelling Bee, Howard has made national tv appearances and got recognized at a New York Yankees game.

Erin Howard and the co-champions attended a New York Yankees baseball game (Photo: 2019 Scripps National Spelling Bee, Facebook)

Howard competed in the Spelling Bee for four years and WHNT News 19 has covered her journey the entire way.

In 2017, Howard came to the WHNT News 19 studio and competed against morning anchor Steve Johnson.

Howard was an eighth grader from Mountain Gap P-8 this past year. It was in the halls of Mountain Gap P-8 school that Erin built the foundation that would send her to the National Spelling Bee not once, but four times.

“She really took every spare moment that she could to prepare herself. So, I hope it shows our students that with hard work and dedication and time commitment, you really can do anything,” said Mountain Gap principal Heather Bardwell.

Erin Howard (Photo: 2019 Scripps National Spelling Bee, Facebook)

The words that Erin successfully spelled during the championship rounds included:  tophet, tinaja, pallone, meerschaum, jindyworobak, zamacueca, godet, Komondor, tulisan, erysipelas, calembour, and deixis.

Howard will receive more than $50,000 in cash and prizes and a new, custom-designed trophy. What is next for Erin? She will be a 9th grader at Grissom High School this fall.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.