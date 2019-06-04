Huntsville realtors hold forum to discuss proposed city council rental registration

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala - The Huntsville Area Association of Realtors came together Tuesday to discuss an idea from the city council.

According to the group, the city council is trying to limit people not caring for their properties in neighborhoods due to rental properties with absentee landlords.

"We want to protect the investors who own the rental properties," explained Cindi Peters-Tanner, president of the Huntsville Area Association of Realtors. "But we also want to protect the neighborhoods and the communities from a decrease of value from absentee landlords."

The city is considering an ordinance to establish a rental registration system. That ordinance could include required inspections each time a property is turned. Members of the realtors association say this isn't the way to go.

The group is planning to voice concerns during a city council work session later this month.

"We want to make sure that whatever is proposed whether it be local representation," Peters-Tanner added. "How we can help because we represent property managers and also the homeowners."

Several members say the city should focus on better enforcing ordinances that already exist.

"If you're requiring an inspection, the city has a lot of inspections going on right now with all the economic growth in the area. So that really could be a burden."

Realtors say they don't want the regulations to scare investors away, arguing then they'll go to Madison or Madison county where ordinances differ.