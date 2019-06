× Huntsville police charge man with rape, sodomy

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville police arrested a man Tuesday morning and charged him with rape and sodomy.

Kody Allen Ledford, 31, was booked into the Madison County Jail on charges of first-degree sodomy and second-degree rape.

Jail records indicate Ledford posted bond and was released about two hours after being arrested.

Huntsville police have not released any other details about the arrest.