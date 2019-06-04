Former NFL players will return to Huntsville for final Stallworth Foundation Celebrity Golf Tournament

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - June 14 will mark the 17th and final edition of the annual John Stallworth Foundation Celebrity Golf Tournament. Stallworth's Foundation has assisted more than $550,000 in scholarships to help multiple students with their college educations.

On Tuesday, Stallworth met with members of the media for his press conference leading up to the tournament which features former Steelers and NFL players who have returned to the rocket city year after year to play in this event.

"Well I think it shows a great deal for the cause of helping students and their desire to give back," said Stallworth who was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2002 as a member of the Pittsburgh Steelers, and played his college football at Alabama A&M. "I think it shows how appreciative they are of what's going on in Huntsville in a time that they've been down here and how they've been received by the city of Huntsville. It shows that we've been spot on in what we've wanted to accomplish and so happy with the effort that we've got from around the league and around the country for that cause."

Although this is the end of the golf tournament, Stallworth has stressed that this is not the end of the journey.

“Through the Foundation, we’re still going to assist students and keep our work alive,” Stallworth said. “We’re simply going to be looking toward other avenues and other events."

The golf tournament will be held Friday, June 14 at Hampton Cove, preceded by the pairings party and auction on Thursday, June 13 at the Huntsville Botanical Gardens.