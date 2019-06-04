× Florence Police arrest suspect in Monday afternoon burglary

FLORENCE, Ala. – Authorities have arrested a man for burglary in Florence.

Florence Police said Anthony Billings broke into a home on Limestone Street around 1:15 p.m. Monday.

At the time, officers were called to the house and stated they found Billings and woman walking near the home.

After talking with the woman with Billings and the burglary victim, authorities charged Billings with first-degree burglary and third-degree domestic violence.

Authorities said the burglary victim was taken to North Alabama Medical Center for injuries after running from burglary and the domestic violence charge involved a second victim at the house.

Billings was taken to the Lauderdale County Detention Center and is being held on $51,000.00 bond.