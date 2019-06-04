Family files lawsuit claiming assault occurred at Flint Creek

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. - A Huntsville family has filed a lawsuit against two men in response to what they're calling an assault that occurred Sunday on Flint Creek. The lawsuits were filed Tuesday afternoon in the Circuit Court of Madison County.

The family has filed two different suits. One against Jordan English and the other against Bryan Anderson.

According to the lawsuits, 18-year-old Collins Nelson was canoeing with several friends Sunday on Flint Creek to celebrate a birthday.

After being pressed on the issue during a press conference, Nelson admitted to drinking alcohol during the trip.

The documents say Nelson and his friends encountered a group of intoxicated adults; with them, were Anderson and English. The lawsuits claim after taunting and threatening the group of teenagers, the older group followed them down the river and assaulted them.

Nelson's family says the teen has a broken eye socket. He is going to have surgery Wednesday.

"Flipped my kayak. Some man put me in a headlock and preceded to just beat my face. From that point on I don't really remember much," Collins Nelson said.

"It's summertime, we're going to be out on the river, we feel like this is the only way that we can get help for him and prevent this from happening to others," said Martha Burgon, Nelson's mother.

The family is suing to pay for medical costs and other damages.

WHNT News 19 reached out to the Huntsville Police Department - who have not returned our request for comment.

At this time it is unknown if English or Anderson are facing any criminal charges.