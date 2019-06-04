× Donations being collected to fund funeral of Highway 67 crash victims

JOPPA, Ala. – The Arab community is recovering after a fatal wreck on Monday.

The crash happened along Highway 67 in Joppa when a 2002 Pontiac Grand Prix collided head-on with a Peterbilt log truck.

Allen Gore, 41 of Somerville, was driving the car. Holly Young, 23 of Arab and her two children were passengers in the vehicle. All four died at the scene.

A GoFundMe is circulating on social media to help with the burial costs for Young and her children. So far, more than $2,000 has been donated.

Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is taking this crash as an opportunity to stress the importance of driver safety on county roads.

“Two lane highways are the most dangerous highways you’ll travel on in the state of Alabama. Because of the close proximity to other traffic,” explained Senior Trooper Chuck Daniel of ALEA. “Also the close proximity to tree lines. Especially when you get to the county line two lane highways the tree lines are very close.”

In addition to the GoFundMe, Arab Heritage Funeral Home is also collecting donations for the funeral costs.

Funeral home staff said you can give over the phone by calling (256) 586-4100. Staff also said you can give cash in person by stopping by the funeral home at 1340 N Main St, Arab, AL 35016