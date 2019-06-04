× Dairy Queen is introducing two new Blizzard options

Dairy Queen is launching two new treats during the month of June.

The company introduced two new flavors on their blizzard line in honor of the love of Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups.

The first treat is the Reese’s Peanut Butter Lovers Blizzard Treat which features bits of Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups blended with even more creamy peanut butter topping and signature Dairy Queen vanilla soft serve. The Reese’s Chocolate Lovers Blizzard Treat includes chunks of Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups, hand-spun with decadent cocoa fudge and creamy Dairy Queen vanilla soft serve.

“The limited-edition Reese’s Lovers Cups are flying off store shelves, making Dairy Queen restaurants a go-to destination to get a special Reese’s Lovers experience. Whether you’re a chocolate fan or more of a peanut butter fan, the only question left to answer is, which Blizzard Treat will you try first?” said Maria Hokanson, Executive Vice President of Marketing for American Dairy Queen (ADQ).

Introducing two NEW @reeses experiences to discover – the Reese’s Chocolate Lovers and Reese’s Peanut Butter Lovers BLIZZARD Treats. Try both only at DQ. #HappyTastesGood pic.twitter.com/NwPKJ3xCoF — Dairy Queen (@DairyQueen) June 3, 2019

All Blizzard Treats are made to order and are so thick that they’re served upside down or the next one’s free, at participating locations.

