× Amber Alert issued out of Tennessee for 11-month-old girl

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued an Amber alert for the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office for Rose Graham.

Rose is an 11-month-old black female with black hair, brown eyes, 3’0″ tall, and 22 lbs. Rose was last seen wearing a blue onesie, according to the report.

Rose is with her biological father, Roscoe Graham, a 25-year-old black male with black hair, brown eyes, 5’11” tall, and 185 lbs.

Roscoe is reported to be suicidal and in possession of a weapon.

Rose and Roscoe were last seen in the 7500 block of Lowrance Road in Memphis, TN.

If you have information regarding the location of Rose or Roscoe, please contact the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND or Detective Dotson at the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office at 901-379-7625.