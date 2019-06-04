Alabama State Games set to get underway Friday at the Von Braun Center

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - This Friday, thousands of athletes, coaches and families from across Alabama and neighboring states will celebrate the opening of the 37th annual Alabama State Games, hosted by the city of Huntsville, Madison County, and the Huntsville/Madison County Convention and Visitor`s Bureau.

On Monday, they held their press conference, ahead of Friday's opening ceremony at the Von Braun Center, and its safe to say that there is a buzz with the event coming back to the Rocket City.

"Well this is Alabama's Olympic Games right now and its coming up this week so thirty sports worth of athletes coming from across Alabama into Georgia and Tennessee and Mississippi are going to be here in Huntsville," said ASF Foundation Vice President Jason Perkins. "Huntsville is such an exciting community and there's just so much going on here especially with the technology, the Space and Rocket Center and all these sort of things it's a great tourism spot so athletes want to come to a place like this to compete because they get a chance to be a part of something outside their sport."

Alabama State Games dry fit t-shirts will be on sale at the opening ceremony $20 for adult sizes and $15 for youth. For more information, you can visit the Alabama State Games website alagames.com.