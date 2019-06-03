× Pop-up restaurant to roast unique Father’s Day dinner, tickets on sale

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Treat your dad to a family-style meal that will have the whole crew drooling.

Phat Sammy’s and Mad Malts Brewing are joining forces to feed families on dad’s special day with a feast featuring a Roasted Pig and tasty brews. This unique foodie “Dad-B-Que” will be on Sunday, June 16th, from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Mad Malts Brewing in Huntsville.

The pig roast will feature Filipino Rotiserrie Pork, Sawasan (Filipino dipping sauce), Spam and pineapple pasta salad, sweet potato slaw, ember-roasted corn on the cob, and Hawaiian rolls. The Phat Sammy’s crew hand selected the to-be roasted pig at Pilaroc Farms in Fayetteville.

Mad Malts will also be pouring a special infusion of their Imperial IPA with Honey Mango, Tamarind Candy, and a touch of Habanero.

Tickets are $40 and each ticket purchase provides food for 4 people. A limited amount of tickets are available for purchase, organizers suggest getting tickets as soon as possible.

Click here to purchase a ticket.

Phat Sammy’s is a Modern Tiki Bar/Eatery slated to open late summer of this year. Nick Quinn and Josh Beverly are bringing the unique eatery to downtown Huntsville with the bold flavors of Chef Jeremy Esterly.

For more information about Phat Sammy’s, click here.