× Nurses get BOGO on all Chipotle entrees Tuesday, June 4

Nurses, Tuesday is your day at Chipotle!

In appreciation for everything nurses do, the Mexican restaurant is offering them a BOGO deal on all entrees.

From open to close on Tuesday, June 4, nurses need to order in-store and show their nursing ID when they order.

In Huntsville, there’s a location on 5900 University Drive.

For more information, visit the Chipotle website.