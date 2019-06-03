Monday morning traffic backed up after pair of wrecks on I-565 at Wall Triana
MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – A pair of wrecks occurred on I-565 near Wall Triana Monday morning.
According to a tweet from ALGO, the first wreck occurred around 6:20 a.m. and involved an overturned vehicle.
A second wreck occurred nearby around 6:45 a.m. according to a second tweet from ALGO.
Both sides of the roadway are moving slow, but all eastbound lanes were reported open. One lane westbound was blocked with emergency vehicles.
Eastbound traffic was backed up from County Line Road all the way to I-65, according to tweets from ALGO.