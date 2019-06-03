× Man arrested after stealing $10,000 motorcycle in Athens

ATHENS, Ala. – A Cullman man is behind bars after stealing a motorcycle valued at $10,000.

The Athens Police Department arrested Shane Wesley Ward on the theft of property charge.

Chief Floyd Johnson with the Athens Police Department says the theft happened on US Highway 72 near Lindsey Lane on May 4, 2019.

Police found the stolen motorcycle a couple of days later at Ward’s mother’s home in Cullman.

Ward remains in the Limestone County Jail on a $5,000 bond. There’s no word on the condition of the motorcycle.