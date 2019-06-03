× Magnolia Apartments fire ruled accidental

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – A fire that destroyed 15 apartments last week has been ruled an accident, fire officials said Monday.

The fire that destroyed a building at Magnolia Place Apartments on Winchester Road on May 29 was caused by careless use of smoking materials, according to Huntsville Fire Marshal Dan Wilkerson.

The fire left 16 families without homes and burned a quarter of an acre of land behind the complex before firefighters could get it under control.

One person was taken to the hospital after the fire due to smoke inhalation.