Madison Crossroads Community Center officially opens

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. - After five years of planning, executing and building, residents of the Madison Crossroads and Toney area can call the new community center their own.

Madison County District Four Commissioner Phil Vandiver hosted an official ribbon-cutting event and open house at the new center on Monday. He's excited to give residents a place to play recreational sports, but says the center is "a whole lot more."

The $4 million, 32,000 square-foot center includes two gyms which can be used for basketball, volleyball, and kickball. The facility is also equipped with an indoor walking track and conference room that is available for rent.

The facility is the first phase in a multi-phase plan.

"We've laid out football fields, soccer fields, baseball fields," says Vandiver. "Now we have the first phase in and we are through with it, we want to share it with the community. Then we can start doing phase two."

Vandiver says if the community center is not meeting your needs, you can talk to the supervisor at the facility. He wants the center to be a service to the community.

Madison Crossroads Community Center is located at 11329 Pulaski Pike in Toney.

Hours of operation are: