Krispy Kreme giving away free doughnuts June 7th

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Krispy Kreme is giving away free doughnuts on Friday, June 7th.

This giveaway is to celebrate National Doughnut Day. Krispy Kreme recently announced their hopes to give away 1 million doughnuts on Friday at participating locations as part of the chain’s celebration of National Doughnut Day.

All you have to do is visit a Krispy Kreme location and choose your favorite doughnut then get it for free.

No purchase is necessary, but guests are limited to one free doughnut each.

For more information, visit the Krispy Kreme website.

June 7th is #NationalDoughnutDay! Come visit us and get ANY DOUGHNUT FREE! This year we want to give away 1 MILLION DOUGHNUTS. Help us achieve this & we'll have another giveaway later this month with our next new 🍩. Trust us, it will be out of this world! https://t.co/Zsuu3kFGmR pic.twitter.com/V9J00GM2t0 — Krispy Kreme (@krispykreme) June 3, 2019