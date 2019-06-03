Free strollers for foster families offered at Kids to Love

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MADISON, Ala. -- Kids to Love, a non-profit organization, offered free strollers for foster families on Monday.

Families with young children understand the need for strollers and with several young children, it can be difficult to afford a stroller for every single kid. This is especially true for foster families.

On Monday, June 3, Kids to Love hosted "Strollerpalooza," and gave away strollers to foster families.

A generous donation of strollers and car seats by Unclaimed Baggage made the event possible. The items are gently used, as they are collected by Unclaimed Baggage from airports where families have left them behind.

The founder of Kids to Love says foster parents are on the front line of ministry and they want to help support them in all ways. "If we can support them throughout the year whether it be strollers, or backpacks, or Christmas gifts... We really feel like if we can support that foster family, then it lets them support that child even better," says Lee Marshall.

Foster parents can show a valid ID along with their foster license or placement letter, and receive a stroller or car seat at no cost.

"Strollerpalooza" begins at 4:00pm and lasts until 7:00pm. Items are available on a first come, first served basis.

The Kids to Love Center is located at 140 Castle Drive in Madison.