Birmingham VA Chief of Staff offers resources for those suffering from PTSD

We spoke with Dr. Ladi Kukoyi, the Chief of Staff for the Birmingham VA. Here are some resources he suggests for those suffering from Post Traumatic Stress Disorder.

Resources available:

If you need help right away:

Call 1-800-273-8255 -Press “1” if you are a Veteran.

Chat online with a counselor

Call 911 or visit a local emergency room

Understanding PTSD through the Department of Veterans Affairs website.

AboutFace website – A way to hear directly from Veterans – hear their stories and learn how treatment for PTSD changed their lives.

Mobile Apps available

Educational “whiteboard” videos for public and veterans. They use hand-drawn images to help you learn about PTSD and effective treatments.

We felt the interview with Dr. Kukoyi offered great insight to those interested in PTSD. We couldn’t air the entire interview on WHNT News 19 at 5:00, but we offer these complete clips as a web extra for anyone interested.

