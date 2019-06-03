After 5 years, Hartselle’s Molly Moo Cakes closes

HARTSELLE, Ala. – Owners of a local bakery in Hartselle has decided it is time to move on to new ventures.

Molly Moo Cakes posted on their Facebook page “It has been great serving the community at Molly Moo Cakes these past 5 years. MMC will be closed, indefinitely, starting today: 06/03/2019.”

The post continued by saying all future orders are canceled. They will be contacting customers who have booked future weddings and all deposits will be refunded.

On May 25, Molly Moo Cakes posted on Facebook that Ashley, the matriarch of MMC, will undergo major surgery. In the comments, they said the surgery went well.

WHNT News 19 sends our best wishes to Ashley and Jerry!