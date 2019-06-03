Adopt, don’t shop at Huntsville Animal Services through June 15

Can you believe this beauty is still available? Dallas A504182 is the happiest young guy you'll meet! He is crate and house trained and ready to play with you in your back yard! Please email his foster home jill.windham@gmail.com for more information. Adoption fee $35. (Photo courtesy Huntsville Animal Services)

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville Animal Services is offering discounted adoptions through Saturday, June 15 to give the animals in the shelter a second chance at a happy home.

Adoptions will be $10 through June 15 and include spay or neuter surgery, rabies and other vaccinations, a microchip for pet identification, city license, collar, and deworming.

The shelter is located at 4950 Triana Blvd. and is open Mondays and Wednesday-Friday from 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Tuesdays from 9 a.m.-6 p.m., and Saturdays from 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

