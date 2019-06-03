× Adopt, don’t shop at Huntsville Animal Services through June 15

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville Animal Services is offering discounted adoptions through Saturday, June 15 to give the animals in the shelter a second chance at a happy home.

Adoptions will be $10 through June 15 and include spay or neuter surgery, rabies and other vaccinations, a microchip for pet identification, city license, collar, and deworming.

The shelter is located at 4950 Triana Blvd. and is open Mondays and Wednesday-Friday from 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Tuesdays from 9 a.m.-6 p.m., and Saturdays from 9 a.m.-3 p.m.