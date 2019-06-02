WHNT News 19 Political Analyst Jess Brown talks 2019 Alabama State Legislature

The 2019 regular session of the Alabama legislature will predictably go into the books as controversial.

To WHNT News 19 Political Analyst Jess Brown, there’s one obvious way Alabamians will remember this session, but he said it could change.

“For this particular time, the legislature is going to be remembered for that gas tax and all those roads they’ll build. I think obviously if the Supreme Court takes up the abortion legislation that they passed – if that becomes the test case for the Supreme Court, people would look back then because the Supreme Court would give it importance – people would look back and see something differently.”

You can watch our full interview with Jess Brown below: