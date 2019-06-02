Isolated storms possible Sunday; higher rain chances arrive after midweek

It has been hot and dry for a while here in the Tennessee Valley. In fact, June 1st marked the 17th day without measurable rainfall being recorded at Huntsville International. We might break that dry streak on Sunday, but there’s a better chance we’ll break it later this week.

For Sunday, the chance of storms stays low – near 20%. That’s to cover a few storms that could develop with a weak cold front Sunday afternoon. We don’t have enough moisture for widespread rainfall, so many of us will get through Sunday dry.

For those of us that do see storms, they could get rather heavy. We’ll have enough summer-like heat over us to fuel the storms that do manage to develop Sunday. That means a storm could briefly produce heavy rain, gusty winds of 50-60 mph, and some small hail. To account for that chance, the Storm Prediction Center has issued a Marginal risk of storms becoming severe through Sunday afternoon.

Once we lose daytime heating (after 7PM) the storms will fade away quickly. Then drier air settles in Sunday night and carries us through Tuesday afternoon.

Late Week Rain: Our rain chances stay limited up until the last half of the week. A more ‘unsettled’ weather pattern will set up Wednesday and last all the way into our upcoming weekend. That’s because the jet stream – which typically ‘carries’ atmospheric disturbances – will settle near the Tennessee Valley for a few days. Here’s how that breaks down for us:

Some isolated storms will be possible late in the day Tuesday, but it’s likely that we won’t have enough moisture for more than a few hit-or-miss storms. On Wednesday is when we see a better flow of moisture start coming in from the Gulf of Mexico, which will coincide with a slightly better chance of storms bubbling up Wednesday afternoon and evening. Finally, our best chance of rain and storms of the week likely comes around on Thursday and Friday. We’ll keep some lingering storm chances through the weekend too, while we’re still under this more unsettled weather pattern.

At this point, the risk of severe weather is slim. We still won’t be in line for the best dynamics or upper level energy with any disturbances that will move through this week. It will bear watching though, as we will have plenty of moisture and a good amount of heat still over us.

All of this rain could add up well for those of us feeling too dry from the rainless end of May! Rainfall totals will range from 1.00″ up to 2.00″ for communities that get particularly heavy downpours. Most of that rain likely falls from Thursday through Friday.