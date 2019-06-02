Infant dies in single-vehicle wreck in Morgan County

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. – Alabama State Troopers say a 1-year-old infant died in an early morning crash in Morgan County.

Karla Gabriela Barrera, 22 of Decatur, was driving a Chevrolet Malibu on Ipsco Street which left the roadway at the intersection of Woodall Road.

The vehicle struck a tree, overturned, and caught fire. Emergency crews removed Barrera and an 8-year-old child from the vehicle. The 1-year-old child died at the scene.

Troopers say emergency crews airlifted Barrera to UAB Hospital in Birmingham, and the surviving child was transported to a local area hospital.

State Troopers continue to investigate this wreck.