Infant dies in single-vehicle wreck in Morgan County

Posted 4:11 pm, June 2, 2019, by , Updated at 04:18PM, June 2, 2019

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. – Alabama State Troopers say a 1-year-old infant died in an early morning crash in Morgan County.

Karla Gabriela Barrera, 22 of Decatur, was driving a Chevrolet Malibu on Ipsco Street which left the roadway at the intersection of Woodall Road.

The vehicle struck a tree, overturned, and caught fire. Emergency crews removed Barrera and an 8-year-old child from the vehicle. The 1-year-old child died at the scene.

Troopers say emergency crews airlifted Barrera to UAB Hospital in Birmingham, and the surviving child was transported to a local area hospital.

State Troopers continue to investigate this wreck.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.