Bring your blankets and chairs for Madison Public Library’s Summer Movie Series
MADISON, Ala. – The Madison Public Library is inviting you to watch a movie under the stars.
The library’s Summer Movie Series is set for select Fridays through August on the patio.
Bring your picnic blankets, chairs, and bug spray if needed, and enjoy nine movies throughout the summer.
Here’s a list of movies and dates:
- Jun 7 – Avengers: Infinity War
- Jun 14 – Lego Movie 2
- Jun 21 – Crazy Rich Asians
- Jun 28 – Aquaman
- Jul 12 – Cinderella
- Jul 19 – Sweet Home Alabama
- Jul 26 – Spiderman: Into the Spider-Verse
- Aug 2 – Into the Woods
The library said they would notify the public of any weather-related rescheduling by 5 p.m. on each movie night.
34.699258 -86.748332