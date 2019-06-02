× Bring your blankets and chairs for Madison Public Library’s Summer Movie Series

MADISON, Ala. – The Madison Public Library is inviting you to watch a movie under the stars.

The library’s Summer Movie Series is set for select Fridays through August on the patio.

Bring your picnic blankets, chairs, and bug spray if needed, and enjoy nine movies throughout the summer.

Here’s a list of movies and dates:

Jun 7 – Avengers: Infinity War

Jun 14 – Lego Movie 2

Jun 21 – Crazy Rich Asians

Jun 28 – Aquaman

Jul 12 – Cinderella

Jul 19 – Sweet Home Alabama

Jul 26 – Spiderman: Into the Spider-Verse

Aug 2 – Into the Woods

The library said they would notify the public of any weather-related rescheduling by 5 p.m. on each movie night.