× Body found in Lake Guntersville Sunday morning

GRANT, Ala. – Authorities said a body was found in Lake Guntersville Sunday morning.

ALEA told WHNT News 19 a fisherman and his son discovered the body of a mid-late 40s man around 10 a.m. in the water near Grant, roughly 2 miles north of the City of Guntersville.

The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office stated they are also investigating and working to identify him.