ADOC working to improve Alabama prisons, says it needs lawmakers to help

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - The Department of Justice released a report in early April alleging Alabama's prisons violated the Eighth Amendment of the U.S. Constitution.

In other words, the DOJ says the Alabama department of corrections is failing to protect inmates from prisoner-on-prisoner sexual abuse and prisoners are living in unsafe conditions.

The Department of Corrections released a strategic plan on May 23 to improve the troubled system.

ADOC indicates it's doing what it can, but says it also needs Alabama lawmakers to help build a path to improve the prisons.

While the legislature didn't put a focus on prison reform, it's likely headed in that direction.

WHNT News 19 Political Analyst Jess Brown thinks it may require a special session.

"I feel almost certain the Governor will call a special session devoted primarily to prisons."

Brown says before Governer Kay Ivey calls a special session, she's got to do some research to make sure she can get the votes needed.

"One way governers get embarrassed is you call them into this special session and you indicate how important something is for the state, they meet for five days, go home, and nothing's accomplished. That makes the Governor look bad."

Lawmakers from both parties have said they hope Governor Ivey will hold a special session to address prison reform.