WHNT News 19 wins 16 AP awards, including Outstanding News Operation of the year

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – WHNT News 19 is North Alabama’s News Leader and was recognized for excellence in journalism. We are thrilled to share that WHNT News 19 was named Outstanding News Operation by the Alabama Associated Press.
The banquet was held at The Birmingham Marriott on Saturday. WHNT News 19’s News Director Paul Caron, Executive Producer Justin Barr, and News Anchor Jerry Hayes represented the station at the awards banquet.
WHNT News 19 brought home 13 first place awards:
- Outstanding News Operation
- Best Sports Feature – Taylor Tannebaum and Shane Hays, “Benny Perrin’s Battle with CTE“
- Best Documentary – “Speak Up: Taking Action to Prevent Suicide“
- Best Series – Kristen Conner and Shane Hays “Keep Your Kids Safe“
- Best News Anchor – Jerry Hayes
- Best News Feature – Christine Killimayer and Gregg Stone – “Survivor“
- Best Investigative Reporting – Chelsea Brentzel and Shane Hays – “What’s in the Water?’ A Taking Action Investigation”
- Best Regularly Scheduled Newscast – Justin Barr and Stephanie Muse
- Best Coverage of a Scheduled Event – “Rocket City Trash Pandas’ Team Name Reveal“
- Best Sports Program – Rocco DiSangro, Britton Lynn, and Olivia Whitmire – “2018 Iron Bowl Preview“
- Victor Irving Best Staff Photography – Gregg Stone, Shane Hays, and Justin Allison
- Best Specialized Reporter – Jerry Hayes, Shane Hays, and Gregg Stone
- Stan Tarilton Best Photographer – Shane Hays
WHNT News 19 brought home three second place awards:
- Best News Feature – Chelsea Brentzel – “Gait Closed: How a Suspect’s Walk Cracked a Cold Case Robbery“
- Best Reporter – Kristen Conner
- News Anchor – Christine Killimayer