WHNT News 19 wins 16 AP awards, including Outstanding News Operation of the year

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – WHNT News 19 is North Alabama’s News Leader and was recognized for excellence in journalism. We are thrilled to share that WHNT News 19 was named Outstanding News Operation by the Alabama Associated Press.

The banquet was held at The Birmingham Marriott on Saturday. WHNT News 19’s News Director Paul Caron, Executive Producer Justin Barr, and News Anchor Jerry Hayes represented the station at the awards banquet.

WHNT News 19 brought home 13 first place awards:

WHNT News 19 brought home three second place awards: