Troopers investigate wreck near Rock the South in Cullman County

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. – Alabama State Troopers are investigating a driver vs. pedestrian wreck on Cullman County 469 near the Rock the South event.

Troopers said the incident occurred around 12:45 a.m. on June 1. The driver fled the scene after hitting the person.

The pedestrian is a 30-year-old man from Cullman. He is in stable condition at UAB Hospital in Birmingham.

Troopers are working with Cullman County Sheriff’s Office to identify the vehicle and the driver.

If anyone has any information about the crash, you are encouraged to contact the Decatur State Trooper Post (256) 353-0631 or the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office (256) 734-0342.