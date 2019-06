× Shooting investigation underway at Point Mallard Park in Decatur

DECATUR, Ala. – Decatur Police are investigating a shooting at Point Mallard Park, according to Mayor Tab Bowling.

According to a tweet, the shooting occurred around 9:08 p.m. near the Wave Pool.

Two victims sustained non-life threatening injuries and are getting medical treatment.

Decatur Police continue to investigate.

SHOOTING INVESTIGATION: At approximately 9:08 p.m., a shooting occurred at Point Mallard (near the wave pool). Two victims sustained non-life threatening injuries and are seeking medical treatment. Investigation is ongoing. — Decatur, AL Police (@DecaturALPD) June 2, 2019

Stay with WHNT News 19 for the latest on-air and online.