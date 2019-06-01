Tropical disturbance developing in the Bay of Campeche

June 1 is the traditional start of the Atlantic Hurricane Season, and already the National Hurricane Center is monitoring a broad area of thunderstorm activity in the Bay of Campeche off the coast of Mexico.
Photo Gallery
There is a moderate chance that the thunderstorm activity will develop into a true tropical system, however it is not expected to impact the region along, nor be of much concern to the Gulf Coast. However, if travel plans take you to the coast of Mexico, you will want to monitor the surf conditions for rough swimming waters as well as the potential for soaking rains and lightning. Check in with weather forecasts on a daily basis in the event anything forms while you are away — and have a “what to do” plan in case tropical advisories are issued for your area.
If this system were to strengthen and receive a name, it would be called “Barry”. This is because the “A” name on the 2019 Atlantic Hurricane list of names was already used for a weak cyclone that developed on the Atlantic back in May.
The discussion from the National Hurricane Center can be found below:
Tropical Weather Outlook
NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL
200 PM EDT Mon Jun 3 2019
For the North Atlantic…Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico:
1. Showers and thunderstorms associated with a broad area of low
pressure located over the Bay of Campeche have become a little
better organized since yesterday. However, recent satellite-based
wind data indicate that the circulation of the low is elongated and
poorly defined. This system is expected to move slowly northwestward
toward the northeastern coast of Mexico, and could become a tropical
cyclone before it moves inland in a day or two. Regardless of
development, the disturbance will likely produce heavy rainfall over
portions of southern and eastern Mexico during the next few days.
Heavy rainfall is also likely to spread over southeastern Texas and
Louisiana through Thursday. The Air Force Reserve reconnaissance
mission for this afternoon has been canceled, however another
aircraft has been scheduled to investigate the disturbance tomorrow,
if necessary. Interests along the Gulf coast of Mexico should
monitor the progress of this system.
* Formation chance through 48 hours…medium…60 percent.
* Formation chance through 5 days…medium…60 percent.