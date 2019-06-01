× New York man dead after attempting to break up altercation

Batavia (WKBW) — The Batavia Police Department announced a man is dead after he attempted to intervene in a physical altercation between a man and a woman on Ross Street in Batavia early Saturday.

According to police, 43-year-old Michael Paladino Jr. was killed by 31-year-old Quinton Edmonds Saturday following Palandino’s attempt to intervene in a physical altercation between Edmonds and a female on the sidewalk near 5 and 7 Ross Street just after midnight.

Police say Paladino heard the altercation between Edmonds and the female and left his apartment and attempted to intervene, a physical altercation occurred between the two males. Paladino sustained life-threatening injuries during the altercation and was found bleeding on the floor of the entryway to an apartment building.

According to Batavia Police Chief Shawn Heubusch, Edmonds stabbed or cut Paladino several times with a sharp instrument causing his injuries, Edmonds was observed leaving the scene on foot.

Paladino was transported to UMMC and later died due to his injuries.

Police say the subjects of a traffic stop for an erratic vehicle in the area were able to identify Edmonds as the suspect involved in an altercation and he was taken into custody.

Edmonds faces second-degree murder charges and was arraigned Saturday morning in Batavia City Court, he was remanded to the Genesee County Jail and scheduled to appear in court on Monday.

Paladino was transferred to the Monroe County Medical Examiner’s Office where an autopsy will be performed later today.

Police say the investigation is on-going and anyone with information is asked to call the Batavia Police Department at 585-345-6350 or the confidential tip line at 585-345-6370.