LEIGHTON, Ala. – Authorities have arrested a Russellville man on two drug-related charges and out-of-state warrants.

Leighton Police said Darryl Hamilton was arrested during a traffic stop Friday.

During the stop, officers stated they found a plastic container holding marijuana, a plastic bag holding cocaine, and a gun. Authorities added Hamilton had felony warrants out of Texas.

Hamilton was taken to the Colbert County Jail and was awaiting extradition back to Texas.