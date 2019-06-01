Kick pediatric heart defects out of the park in New Hope

A group of teenagers get together for a hard core kickball challenge.

NEW HOPE, Ala. – A local group is inviting you to join them for a kickball tournament and help kick pediatric heart defects out of the park.

The tournament is set for a 9 a.m. first pitch on Saturday, June 15, with teams of 10 competing for a chance at trophies for first and second place.

As if the kickball tournament wasn’t enough, organizers will also have water slides, food, games, and music.

There will also be a raffle, with prizes such as a photo session with Keisha Lewis Photography, a sports canopy, camping chairs, and much more. Tickets are $2 each.

Registration for the tournament costs $100 per team ($10/player). To register call (256) 270-3607 or email jeffery_vess@att.net.

All proceeds from the tournament will help families with children battling congenital heart defects.

Google Map for coordinates 34.528240 by -86.403807.

