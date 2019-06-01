June 1 is the start of the Atlantic Hurricane Season; NHC monitoring the Bay of Campeche

June 1 is the traditional start of the Atlantic Hurricane Season, and already the National Hurricane Center is monitoring a broad area of thunderstorm activity in the Bay of Campeche off the coast of Mexico.

There is a moderate chance that the thunderstorm activity will develop into a true tropical system, however it is not expected to impact the region long, nor be of much concern to the Gulf Coast. However, if travel plans take you to the coast of Mexico, you will want to monitor the surf conditions for rough swimming waters as well as the potential for soaking rains and lightning.

ZCZC MIATWOAT ALL TTAA00 KNHC DDHHMM Tropical Weather Outlook NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL 800 PM EDT Sat Jun 1 2019 For the North Atlantic...Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico: 1. A low pressure system located over the southern Bay of Campeche continues to produce disorganized shower and thunderstorm activity. This system is expected to move slowly west-northwestward toward the coast of Mexico, and it could become a tropical cyclone before it moves inland early next week. Regardless of development, the disturbance will likely produce heavy rainfall over portions of southern and eastern Mexico during the next few days. An Air Force Reserve reconnaissance aircraft is scheduled to investigate the disturbance on Sunday, if necessary. Interests along the Gulf coast of Mexico should monitor the progress of this system. * Formation chance through 48 hours...medium...60 percent. * Formation chance through 5 days...medium...60 percent. Forecaster Beven