× Hit the trails in Athens for National Trail Day June 1

ATHENS, Ala. – June 1 is National Trail Day in Athens!

Athens Mayor Ronnie Marks signed the proclamation as part of efforts by the city and Athens-Limestone County Tourism to raise awareness of the city’s trails, which are not only enjoyed by citizens but visitors from across the country and all around the world.

In a news release, Athens-Limestone County Tourism’s Cayce Lee said the trails help draw people to town and, in some cases, turn a quick stop along I-65 into something more.

“We have people who have gotten off Interstate 65 to stretch their legs on the Swan Creek-Athens Greenway then ventured downtown to find our office and then explore,” Lee said. “They share how the break from the road has turned into a great time exploring with plans to come back and stay to spend more time here. Sometimes these same folks have come back and said they’re looking to move and we’re at the top of their list because of the trails and their experience exploring Athens.”

Anyone interested in learning more about the trails can stop by the Athens-Limestone Visitors Center at 100 North Beaty Street in Athens or view a selection of trails on the Tourism website.