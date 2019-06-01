Concerts in the Park is back with new performers and themed nights

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Arts Huntsville and the City of Huntsville Department of Parks & Recreation present the 2019 Concerts in the Park season. Concerts in the Park will be held every Monday evening, June 3–August 5, showcasing a mix of musical genres.

The concerts are held from 6:30–8:30 p.m. in Downtown Huntsville’s Big Spring Park on the Huntsville of Museum of Art outdoor stage and are free to the public. Concertgoers should bring their own seating and leashed pets are welcome.

Handicap parking will be available in the Huntsville Museum of Art parking lot and additional parking is available for free in the Monroe St. garage.

Arts Huntsville and the City of Huntsville's Department of Parks and Recreation announced the lineup Friday for this summer's series.

June 3 - Beasley Brothers, Juice

June 10 - LaFrancis Vibes, DMR Soul

June 17 - Lana White, Mike Ball & the Madison Mountaintop Band

June 24 - Armed Forces Week Concert with the Fort Benning MCOE Band (Downtown fireworks after the concert)

July 1 - Wilbert Maldonado Rivera

July 8 - Bacchuneers, Winslow Davis Ensemble

July 15 - Big Daddy Kingfish, JED Eye

July 22 - Tres Locos, Dirt Circus

July 29 - Wanda Wesolowski, Alan Little

Aug. 5 - Unorthodocs, Milltowne

There also will be food trucks and vendors along Williams Avenue each week. Pearl Asian Cuisine, In the Bun, Bad News BBQ, The Piled High Grill, Iceworks, Golden Years Diner, Piper and Leaf, Suzy's Pops, Yum Yum's gourmet popcorn and Handel's Ice Cream are some of the food providers that will be there. Picnics also are encouraged.

More information on the concerts can be found on the Arts Huntsville page or the Concerts in the Park page on Facebook.